New in Home Entertainment for the 4th of July Weekend

Entering its 17th season on Discovery and Discovery+ is the exploration series "Expedition Unknown" hosted by Josh Gates. For 17 seasons archaeologist Josh Gates has been traveling around the world looking for and finding missing artifacts that have been lost in time. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "Josh Gates and his crew consistently bring us a wonderfully entertaining and educational series that tries to uncover ancient mysteries." He gives it an A and it's rated TV-PG.

Streaming on The USA Network is the reality food series "Everything on the Menu with Braun Strowman". WWE star Braun Strowman travels America, attempting to eat every item on restaurant menus. Tony says, "Everything on the Menu is a fun and boisterous series that doesn't take itself serious at all." He gives it a B and it's not rated.

Streaming on BritBox is the new British drama series "A Woman of Substance". From servant's quarters to business empire, Emma Harte's indomitable spirit propels her to rise from poverty to riches, yearning for revenge and one unattainable love. Tony says, "A Woman of Substance is brilliantly adapted from the original series that ran in 1984. This remake has more depth and a better exploration of its main character." He gives it an A and it's not rated.

Streaming on Apple TV is the international drama "Unconditional". In the new series, a mother while on vacation with her daughter gets entangled in a nightmare when the daughter is arrested for drug smuggling in Moscow. Tony says, "Unconditional is a solid dramatic and emotional series with just a few pacing problems. After the first couple of episodes, the series begins to drag a bit." He gives it a B and it's not rated.

You can get more from Tony at screenchatter.com.

