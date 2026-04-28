New in home entertainment, in theaters and at a theme park

New and streaming on Hallmark+ is the romantic road-trip "I'll Be Seeing You". When a work errand derails a woman's weekend plans with her grandmother, they embark on a road trip with unexpected results. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "I'll Be Seeing You is a light and harmless romantic fantasy about letting go and allowing life to take the lead for a while." He gives it a B and it's rated TV-G.

In selected theaters is the action / adventure "Desert Warrior". It stars Anthony Mackie and Aiysha Hart.

Fleeing into the desert with her father, a princess is hunted by a merciless emperor and forced to trust a legendary bandit to survive. Tony says, "Wonderfully filmed in the dunes of Saudi Arabia, Desert Warrior is an engaging historical adventure with plenty of stunts and action." He gives it an A and it's rated R.

If you're a fan of the movies, well it's time to head over to Universal Studios Hollywood for Fan Fest Nights 2026 where I hit the purple carpet. Universal Studios Fan Fest Nights is happening now through May 16, 2026. Tickets are on sale here.

For more entertainment news, visit screenchatter.com.

