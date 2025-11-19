New in Home Entertainment: "Reasonable Doubt", "Blue Lights" and "Landman"

Streaming on Hulu is the courtroom drama "Reasonable Doubt". The series revolves around a lawyer who juggles work, family, friends and a complicated personal life. But proves herself to be a brilliant and fearless defense attorney. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "After three seasons, Reasonable Doubt has become far too predictable and stagnant. The acting is still rather good, but its the writing that's lost it's edge." He gives it a C and it's rated TV-MA.

Entering its third season on Britbox is the police drama "Blue Lights". The series follows police officers working in Belfast, a city in which being a front line response cop comes with a unique set of dangers and pressures. Tony says, "Blue Lights is everything a procedural cop show should be. Plus the series doesn't shy away from taking chances and upping the ante every chance it gets." He gives it an A and it's rated TV-MA.

Streaming on Paramount+ is the second season of the hit series "Landman". Set somewhere in West Texas, "Landman" is a modern-day tale of fortune seeking in the world of oil rigs, roughnecks and wildcat billionaires. Tony says, "Produced and written by Taylor Sheridan, Landman can be a bit hard to watch in places as it doesn't walk on eggshells. But, if you're a fan of Yellowstone you're probably already watching the series.

If not, check it out." He gives it an A an it's rated TV-MA.

