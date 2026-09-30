New in Home Entertainment: "Wonka's The Golden Ticket" & "Family"

New on Netflix is the high stakes game show "Wonka's The Golden Ticket". The game show features contestants who compete to gain entry into a "retro-futuristic" chocolate factory by obtaining golden tickets. Once inside, they'll face various challenges and the chance to win money for life. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "Wonka's The Golden Ticket is a chocolate-covered mess. The series seems mostly scripted and phony with a lot of cringe-worthy moments throughout the series." He gives it a D and it's rated TV-PG.

Streaming on Prime is the new horror / thriller "Family". It's summer, 2002 and 11-year old Johanna is watching her sick father decline, in desperation she makes a call for a good spirit to save him. But something else comes instead. The film stars Cameron Dawson Gray and is directed by Benjamin Finkel. Tony says, "Family is a solid and creepy horror film but also a statement about trauma and grief and losing a parent through the eyes of a child." He gives it a B and it's rated PG-13.

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