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New movies to enjoy this Holiday season

Film critic Tony Toscano gives his reviews on these new movies
Tony Toscano
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Streaming on Hallmark+ is the new romantic comedy "Holiday Touchdown: A Bears Love Story". A Chicago firefighter seeks media coverage for his grandmother's 500th Bears game attendance. When a reporter is assigned to the story, romance develops between them. "A Bears Love Story" is a fun, romantic and formulated comedy that follows all the tropes a Hallmark movie should have... making it an enjoyable film for any romcom fan. Now streaming on Hallmark+ and gets a B. It's rated TV-G.

Streaming on ChaiFlicks is the new relationship comedy series "Kid Sister." It stars Simone Nathan. Lulu is a young woman navigating big issues in this comedy set in Auckland, New Zealand. Inspired by Simone Nathan's real life, "Kid Sister" is a touching, humorous and tender comedy about love, relationships and family. Check it out on ChaiFlicks. It gets a B and is not rated.

Streaming on Hulu is season 2 of the hit mystery/crime series "The Lowdown". In the series, a Tulsa bookstore owner moonlights as an investigative journalist, digging into local corruption. When his reporting hits a nerve with the local bad guys, he must protect both his family and the truth. I chatted with star Ethan Hawke.
"The Lowdown" is brilliantly funny, dramatic and offers up one of the best array of characters seen anywhere, making it a must-see series. Now streaming on Hulu and gets an A. It's rated TV-MA.

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