No Utah child should have to worry about their next meal

No child should have to worry about their next meal.

USANA Kids Eat is helping Utah families address childhood hunger while giving parents a powerful way to involve their own children in giving back.

Michelle Benedict, Global Programs Director for USANA Foundation, joined us to explain how you can help.

She says about one in five kids in our state face food insecurity. That means for too many kids, hunger is a quiet part of daily life.

Without organizations like USANA Kids Eat, Utah's food-insecure kids would face even more serious situations.

Right now there are still schools that need sponsors.

Michelle says if a business owner, family or company wants to sponsor a school and directly help food-insecure kids in their community, USANA Kids Eat has made it very simple for them to get involved.

1. Choose a school,

2. Sponsor the food bags,

3. Then come pack them with your family or team.

To learn more visit their UsanaKidsEat.org.