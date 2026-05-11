People want a yard that looks great year-round without spending every weekend maintaining it.

In Salt Lake, homeowners are also thinking about water conservation and long-term savings.

Turf gives families more time to enjoy their outdoor space instead of constantly working on it.

But not all turf is created equal!

Carla Arzubiaga, founder of Big Bully Turf, joined us with what makes her company different from other turf companies out there.

She says her product focuses on quality and offer two beautiful, natural-looking colors that work with almost every home style.

It doesn't get excessively hot in the summer and it holds up during snowy winters and the drainage system is incredible.

Big Bully Turf services both the Salt Lake area and St. George and you can get a free design consultation.

Design Specialists will come to your home, show samples, talk through ideas and help create something that fits your home and budget.

For more information please visit bigbullyturf.com.

