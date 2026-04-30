Not only will you be comfortable in this trailer, your family will be comfortable too

Ashley Hawk found a perfect trailer for a family of a group of friends because it's comfortable and private!

Brett Parris, owner of Parris RV, gave her a tour of the Coachmen Catalina Legacy Edition travel trailer.

The master bedroom includes a walk-around queen bed, dual wardrobes, plus quick access to the dual entry bath!

It features a bunkhouse with queen-size bunk beds, underbed storage, and a linen closet for clean clothes!

The combined living and kitchen is spacious thanks to the slide out U-shaped dinette and sofa with drink holders.

You can even add the fireplace option if you want that feature.

The cook will have full amenities to whip up meals including overhead cabinets for dishes and snacks, plus an outdoor camper kitchen with a pull-out griddle, a cabinet, and a refrigerator!

Brett says in addition to comfort, the trailer is very safe.

Each Catalina Legacy travel trailer by Coachmen is constructed with a cambered structural steel I-beam frame for added strength and support, plus an enclosed and fully sealed corrugated underbelly to extend your camping season.

There is also a seamless Alpha roof membrane, R-7 insulation throughout, full length frame outriggers, plus many more durable construction materials.

You will love the 6' 9" interior height, along with Congoleum woodplank linoleum flooring, seamless Thermofoil countertops, and hard valance window treatments.

You can see the trailer at Parris RV which has four locations:

4360 South State, Murray

5545 South State, Murray

425 East 920 North, Payson

5240 Yellowstone Ave, Pocatello

For more information please visit: ParrisRV.com.