One of the best parts of Pinners Conference is the shopping, including for the latest fashion

The Pinners Conference is bringing your favorite online trends to life with hundreds of shops, hands-on classes, and plenty of inspiration.

We got a sneak peek at some of the hottest fall fashion trends you'll find there with Reachel Bagley from Cardigan Empire and models from Vogue Villa, One Loved Babe, Dittie & Jo and Brooklyn.

You'll find all those boutiques at Pinners, where you can shop till you drop!

There will also be about 400 other vendors featuring not only fashion but home decor, gifts and more.

Pinners is Thursday, November 5 through Saturday, November 7 at Mountain America Expo Center.

You can buy tickets at the door or at pinnersconference.com.