One of Utah's most popular Christmas shows is returning for the 38th year

One of Utah’s most popular Christmas shows is returning to Salt Lake City for the 38th year!

"A Kurt Bestor Christmas" features Kurt's unique arrangements of Christmas carols and holiday favorites.

The Salt Lake City performances will be at Eccles Theater from December 18 to 20, 2025 and Jenny Hardman visited him on the stage.

Bestor even was asked to give his input on how the theater should look and sound when it was being designed.

A Kurt Bestor Christmas features Kurt in his most-well known role, as a piano player, but he also plays other instruments like the harmonica and flugelhorn, which he played for Jenny.

The show will also feature Kurt Bestor's band and orchestra and special guests too.

For more information please visit kurtbestor.com and get your tickets at live-at-the-eccles.com.