Our film critic reviews "Moana" and shows you can stream at home for the weekend

Streaming on TUBI is the family comedy "Summer's Last Resort". A high-strung teenager finds herself trapped on vacation with her free-spirited mom's corny boyfriend and secretly plots to break the couple up. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "Summer's Last Resort is a family friendly shenanigan film with lots of comic slapstick action and ridiculous fun." He gives it a B and it's not rated.

Streaming on Peacock is the mystery / thriller "Strung". In the film, a talented violinist's new job tutoring for an elite family turns into a battle for sanity, and then, survival, when she realizes her past links to the family's patriarch. Tony says, "Although the film is well acted, the plot and action drag and the film takes too long to get to the point." He gives it a C and it's not rated.

Streaming on Netflix is the reboot of the classic family series "Little House on the Prairie".

In the first episodes we follow the Ingalls family as they move to frontier America to live and work on a farm in the late 19th century. Tony says, "The Little House reboot reflects the social and economic trials families suffered and overcame as they settled the plains." He gives it an A and it's not rated.

In selected theaters is the live-action remake of Disney's "Moana". Tony says, "This live-action version of the 2016 animated film Moana is basically a shot-for-shot remake and feels lethargic and worn. Moana ends up another disappointing animation to live-action movie that begs the question, was this really necessary?" He gives it a C and it's rated PG.

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