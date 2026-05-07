Our film critic reviews "Widow's Bay", "Neglected" and "The Sheep Detective"

Streaming on Apple TV is new comedy / drama series "Widow's Bay". In the series, a skeptical mayor leads the superstitious residents of a cursed New England island to try to discover the hidden secrets of the town of Widow's Bay. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "Widow's Bay is that streaming series everyone will be talking about in the next few weeks. My advice is get on board now." He gives it an A and it's not rated.

In selected theaters is the crime / thriller "Neglected". In the film, a police detective discovers a serial killer has buried his son alive and he must solve three murders to find him before he dies. Tony says, "Neglected is a fast paced but formulaic countdown film with no unexpected twists or turns. Although well acted, we've seen all this before." He gives it a C and it's rated R.

Also new in theaters is the whodunit comedy "The Sheep Detectives".

CLIP 03: THE SHEEP DETECTIVES / AMAZON MGM STUDIOS / RATED PG / GRADE A

In the film, a shepherd reads detective novels to his beloved sheep every night, assuming they can't possibly understand. But when an unexpected incident disrupts life on the farm, the sheep must become brilliant detectives to solve the crime. The film stars Hugh Jackman and Bryan Cranston. Tony says, "The Sheep Detectives is a wonderfully lovable family film with a terrific voice cast and engaging story that will most certainly end up on your favorite movie list." He gives it an A and it's rated PG.

You can get more movie content from Tony at screenchatter.com.