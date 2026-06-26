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Our Pet of the Week loves to be a couch potato and watch movies in your lap

Let's Find Beaker a Home!
Our Pet of the Week is a couch potato who would love to curl up on your lap and watch a movie.
Let's Find Beaker a Home!
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Our Hearts4Paws Pet of the Week is Beaker, a sweet girl who loves to watch movies with you in your lap.

She is a Shih Tzu & Brussels Griffon mix who is only a couple years old.

Beaker is good with other dogs, cats, kids and adults alike and is very sweet and loves kisses.

Even though she loves being a couch potato, she is very curious and gets the zoomies!

Beaker came from a hoarder house so she's still learning her manners with potty training, but she's on the right track.

Beaker comes spayed, vaccinated and chipped and would be your loyal, loving companion.

If you'd like to meet her, fill out an application at hearts4paws.org.

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