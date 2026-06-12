Our Pet of the Week loves "zoomies" and has a very unique characteristic

Meet Janice - our Hearts4Paws Pet of the Week who loves "zoomies" and has a very unique characteristic - a half blue eye!

Janice was rescued from a hoarding situation so she's still learning potty training, but she's getting close!

She is only about two years old and she loves kids other dogs and cats too!

She's a Maltese and miniature poodle mix and is a small girl with a big personality.

Janice is spayed, chipped and current on vaccinations and just waiting to meet her forever family!

If you'd like to meet her, please fill out an application at hearts4paws.org.

Hearts4Paws will have adoptable dogs at The Dog's Meow, 2047 E., 3300 S. in Millcreek on Saturday, June 13, 2026 from 12:30pm-3pm.