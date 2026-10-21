Park City mom who started climbing at 40 sets a world record on Denali alongside her son

A Park City mother of seven who had never climbed a mountain before age 40 has set a world record — and she did it alongside her son.

Jenn Drummond started climbing at 40. In June she reached the top of Denali with her son Jacob and became the first woman to climb the highest and second-highest peak on every continent.

Drummond got her start after a semi-truck hit her SUV, going from a mom of seven with no climbing background to a record-setting mountaineer. Along the way, she roped in with Jacob on Denali and climbed with three of her sons on Mont Blanc.

Her story has drawn national attention. Drummond has appeared on TODAY, GMA3 and The Jennifer Hudson Show, and has been covered by Forbes and CNN.

For viewers who have always wanted to get into the mountains but figured they started too late, Drummond points to easy ways to begin right here in the Wasatch this winter, such as a guided snowshoe outing or a free avalanche awareness class.

Drummond's next project is closer to the ground than a summit. Through her Somedays initiative, she encourages people to stop putting off the things that matter and start their own "someday" list.

You can learn more at jenndrummond.com and livesomedays.com.