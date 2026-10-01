Pick Up a Book: There's a Utah Statewide Read-A-Thon on Friday, October 2

The Utah Statewide Read-A-Thon is coming up on Friday, October 2, 2026.

Utah First Lady Abby Cox says reading has the power to change lives. It helps children succeed in school, strengthens families, and opens doors to opportunity throughout life.

She says, "We're inviting Utahns of all ages to set aside time on October 2nd to read and join communities across the state in supporting learning and literacy."

Because the best community initiatives happen when people come together around a shared goal, the First Lady says they have schools, libraries, businesses, nonprofits and community organizations all working together to encourage reading.

Partners like Granite Credit Union Foundation and Marissa's Bookstore are helping to expand the reach and make books and literacy resources available to more families across Utah.

Mary Woodard, Granite Credit Union Foundation, says education has always been central to their mission.

She says, "We often talk about the importance of financial literacy, but reading literacy is just as foundational. When we learned about the First Lady's vision for the Read-A-Thon, it felt like a natural fit. We are proud to support an initiative that encourages learning, strengthens families, and creates opportunities for Utah children and communities."

Marissa's Bookstore owner Cindy Dumas says they believe every child deserves access to books and the opportunity to discover the joy of reading.

"A single book can inspire curiosity, imagination, and confidence. This initiative is a wonderful way to bring communities together around something positive, and we're honored to work alongside the First Lady's office and Granite Credit Union Foundation to help get more books into the hands of readers," says Marissa.

First Lady Abby Cox says the great news is that participation is simple.

Choose a book and spend some time reading! Families can read together, schools can participate, and community members of all ages can join in.

You're also encouraged to visit Marissa's Bookstore and participating Granite Credit Union locations to learn more and pick up free books while supplies last.

You can also visit utahreads.org to sign up.