Pick up a holiday gift for your little scientist or stargazer at Clark Planetarium

Planet Fun has something for everyone.

The gift store inside Clark Planetarium is focused on STEM projects and gifts so whether you’re looking for educational toys and games or books and telescopes, the store has unique gifts the whole family will enjoy.

Jenny Hardman talked with Jayceen Craven Walker, Education Program Specialist, for a look at some of the games and toys that would make great holiday gifts:

Newton's Cradle

Plasma Ball

Magnetic Levitator

Night Quest Voyager

Lava Lamp

Astronaut Speaker

Snap Circuit

Advent Calendars

Jayceen says there are new items arriving all the time and their holiday sale begins on Friday, November 28, 2025.

The store is open to the public, but members save 15 percent on all purchases (except telescopes).

They also offer gift cards in any amount.

You can learn more at clarkplanetarium.org.

