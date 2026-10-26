Pinners Conference brings classes, shopping and Pinterest trends to Utah

If you’ve ever saved a project, recipe or idea on Pinterest and thought, “I want to try that,” Pinners Conference is bringing those ideas to life.

Pinners features 140 classes covering popular Pinterest trends, along with a shopping floor featuring more than 400 shops. Attendees can explore everything from hands-on experiences and power tools to shopping and the latest trends making their way across social media.

The event runs Thursday, November 5 through Saturday, November 7, 2026 at the Mountain America Expo Center.

During our preview, Meaghan is showing off some of the projects and ideas she’ll be teaching and demonstrating throughout the weekend.

Tickets can be purchased ahead of time at pinnersconference.com, where attendees can also select their classes, or purchased at the door on the day of the event.

Follow Pinners on social media @pinnersconf.