Pioneer Theatre Company reveals the lineup for the upcoming season

Pioneer Theatre Company reveals the lineup for the 2026-2027 season, which is their 65th season, including one just announced today — Les Misérables.

Les Misérables is the most popular production in PTC's history!

Karen Azenberg, Artistic Director of Pioneer Theatre Company, will also be directing the musical complete with a large cast, a live orchestra and an all-new design!

Karen told Jenny Hardman that PTC was the first regional theatre company to secure the rights to Les Mis back in 2007 and are excited to be bringing it back next April.

In addition to that production, you can also see "John Proctor is the Villain", "Little Shop of Horrors", "The Man Who Came to Dinner", "Mean Girls: The Musical", and "Eureka Day".

The only way to guarantee seeing these shows and get the best seats is to subscribe for season tickets.

The general public can get individual tickets for the first three shows now, and the rest beginning on September 28, 2026.

You can learn more at pioneertheatre.org or by calling 801.581.6961.