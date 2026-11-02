Pressure-Cooker Beef Pho recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson shares a recipe for Pressure-Cooker Beef Pho. a deeply aromatic beef broth, rice noodles and paper-thin beef—without an all-day simmer.

Yield: 6 servings

INGREDIENTS

3 lb beef soup or marrow bones

1 large yellow onion, halved

1 large piece fresh ginger (about 4 inches), split lengthwise

3 whole star anise

1 cinnamon stick

4 whole cloves

1 Tbsp whole coriander seeds

8 cups cold water

2 Tbsp fish sauce, plus more to taste

1 Tbsp brown sugar

1 1/2 tsp kosher salt, plus more to taste

12 oz dried flat rice noodles

1 to 1 1/4 lb paper-thin rolled or shaved beef

3 green onions, thinly sliced

1 small bunch fresh cilantro

Bean sprouts, for serving

Thai basil, if available

2 limes, cut into wedges

Thinly sliced jalapeño, optional

Hoisin sauce and Sriracha, for serving

DIRECTIONS

1. Char the Aromatics: Place onion and ginger cut-side down in a dry cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat. Cook until deeply charred in spots. Remove and set aside.

2. Toast the Spices: Add star anise, cinnamon, cloves and coriander seeds to the dry skillet. Toast 60-90 seconds, stirring frequently, just until fragrant.

3. Pressure-Cook the Broth: Add beef bones, charred onion and ginger, toasted spices and 8 cups cold water to the pressure cooker. Seal and cook on HIGH pressure for 60 minutes. Allow a 20-minute natural pressure release, then carefully release any remaining pressure.

4. Strain & Season: Strain broth through a fine-mesh strainer and discard the solids. Skim excess fat. Stir in fish sauce, brown sugar and salt. Taste and adjust with additional fish sauce or salt as needed. Keep broth very hot.

5. Prepare the Noodles: Cook rice noodles separately according to package directions. Drain well.

6. Build the Bowls: Divide hot noodles among serving bowls. Arrange paper-thin raw beef over the noodles. Add sliced green onion and cilantro.

7. Finish: Bring the strained broth to a strong simmer. Ladle the very hot broth directly over the thin beef so it cooks in the bowl. Serve immediately with bean sprouts, Thai basil, lime, jalapeño, hoisin and Sriracha alongside.

CHEF JEFF TIPS

Really char the onion and ginger—the dark edges add complexity to a broth that would traditionally simmer for hours.

Toast the whole spices only until fragrant. Over-toasting can make the broth bitter.

Season the broth after pressure cooking for a cleaner beef flavor and better control over the final seasoning.

Cook the rice noodles separately so they do not cloud or thicken the broth.

The broth needs to be at a strong simmer when poured over the beef. Use only paper-thin rolled or shaved beef so it cooks quickly and safely in the hot broth.

Keep the finished bowl simple and serve the traditional garnishes and sauces alongside so each guest can customize their pho.

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