Protecting your parents from scams with a simple text

We've probably all had those messages like "Your package could not be delivered". And, it can be difficult to know if they're legit or not.

It's especially hard for seniors who fall victim to scams more often than some others.

But, now it's easy to protect your parents with a simple text.

Vanessa Chang is an AI Expert and co-founder of Bernie, a scam-checking service that works entirely through text messages.

When something feels off, you text Bernie and get a plain-language answer in seconds, before you click, call back, or send money.

There's no app to download and nothing new to learn.

For more information visit textbernie.me.