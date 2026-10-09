Rancho Markets is helping to Scare Away Hunger this October

Rancho Markets was founded to serve communities by offering products, services, and experiences that reflect their culture and traditions.

With 10 locations across Utah, Rancho Markets is more than just a grocery store.

They are a place where families come together, celebrate their heritage, and feel connected to their community.

Scare Away Hunger is another opportunity for them to make a positive difference for families across Utah.

Director of Marketing for Rancho Markets, Dana Perez, joined us with how customers can participate.

She says drop off non-perishable food items in the designated donation bins at participating Rancho Markets locations, and as a thank-you, customers will receive a $3 discount coupon for Nightfall Halloween Park.

"It's a fun way to celebrate the Halloween season while supporting a great cause," says Dana.

Food such as canned goods, rice, beans, pasta and other shelf-stable products are welcome. Every contribution, big or small, can make a difference.

Visit Ranchomarkets.com and follow them @ranchomarkets and learn more about Scare Away Hunger at fox13now.com/scarehunger.