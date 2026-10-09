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Rancho Markets is helping to Scare Away Hunger this October

Scare Away Hunger with Rancho Markets
(The Place Advertiser) - Rancho Markets is helping to Scare Away Hunger this October.
Scare Away Hunger with Rancho Markets
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Rancho Markets was founded to serve communities by offering products, services, and experiences that reflect their culture and traditions.

With 10 locations across Utah, Rancho Markets is more than just a grocery store.

They are a place where families come together, celebrate their heritage, and feel connected to their community.

Scare Away Hunger is another opportunity for them to make a positive difference for families across Utah.

Director of Marketing for Rancho Markets, Dana Perez, joined us with how customers can participate.

She says drop off non-perishable food items in the designated donation bins at participating Rancho Markets locations, and as a thank-you, customers will receive a $3 discount coupon for Nightfall Halloween Park.

"It's a fun way to celebrate the Halloween season while supporting a great cause," says Dana.

Food such as canned goods, rice, beans, pasta and other shelf-stable products are welcome. Every contribution, big or small, can make a difference.

Visit Ranchomarkets.com and follow them @ranchomarkets and learn more about Scare Away Hunger at fox13now.com/scarehunger.

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