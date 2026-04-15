Ready, Set, Decorate! It was a race against time at the Smith's Food & Drug Cake Decorating Challenge.

Ashley Hawk was there as nine challengers, one from each district of Smith's seven state reach took part.

The Cake Challenge consists of four cakes - 1/4 sheet cake, 8 in double layer cake, 12-24 count cupcake cake and a stacked cake (decorator's choice 2-tier 5 in. or 8 in.).

Decorators are judged based on technique and creativity.

Coming in 1st Place: Adriana Blake from Las Vegas, Nevada. She's a three-time Smith's Cake Challenge Winner and a two-time Kroger Cake Challenge Winner.

She'll be representing the area in a national competition, competing against 21 cake decorators from across the Kroger system.

Candice Flores from Henderson, Nevada came in 2nd Place and Aurora Cardenas come in 3rd. She's also from Las Vegas.

Customers can get custom cakes at their local Smith's! Decorators are excited to help you celebrate a special occasion by decorating a cake.

Simply visit your local Smith's, head to the bakery counter and ask to place an order for a custom cake.

Customers can also order from the comfort of their home by visiting smithsfoodanddrug.com and selecting "Order Deli Items & Custom Cakes" and then choosing the "Start Customizing" option.

Smtih's is your one-stop shop for any celebration!

You can get a custom cake made plus all the party essentials, in just one trip!