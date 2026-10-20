Richard Paul Evans releases 49th book 'Mercy's Child' based on child welfare pioneer Etta Wheeler

Bestselling author Richard Paul Evans has released his 49th book, "Mercy's Child," a work of historical fiction based on the true story of a woman who helped change child welfare in America.

Evans has written 48 New York Times bestsellers. "Mercy's Child" is his 49th book.

The novel is based on the true story of Etta Wheeler, a woman most people don't know about but who changed child welfare in America.

When Evans joined us on our show, he said his wife, Keri, is the first to read each of his new books.

Evans has several book signings coming up. The first is at the Layton Barnes and Noble at 6 p.m. this evening. Later this week, he will be in Cedar City and St. George. We asked Evans where readers can find more information on his events.

Find more information here.