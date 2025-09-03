Rocky Mountain Power is helping you celebrate National Drive Electric Month

Join Rocky Mountain Power in celebrating National Drive Electric Month, a nationwide initiative running from September 12 to October 12, 2025.

The month highlights electric vehicles (EVs) and clean transportation solutions.

Rocky Mountain Power has installed charging stations across the state to help EV drivers get around easier:



Ogden: Union Station (2501 Wall )

Coalville: City Hall (10 N Main St)

Park City: Kimball Junction Transit Center (Park & Ride)

Millcreek: UTA Park and Ride (3900 South and Wasatch Blvd)

Orem: Midtown 360 (360 S State St)

Vernal: 58 S

Moab: Lions Park and Bike Path Trailhead (corner of U.S. Highway 191 and State Route

128)

Salina: Ivie Creek Rest & Picnic Area (Utah 76 & FR252)

These stations offer speeds up to 350 kW, enabling a full charge in under an hour.

Plus, you can monitor station availability and plan stops accordingly through the Electrify America app.

When you do plan on being on the road for longer periods of time, there are some pre-trip tips to help you prepare:

Ensure your EV is fully charged before departure.

Download and familiarize yourself with the Electrify America app.

During the Trip:

Monitor charging station availability and plan stops accordingly.

Keep an eye on battery levels and adjust driving habits to maximize efficiency.

Post-Trip:

Share your experience to encourage others to consider EV travel.

During National Drive Electric Month, be sure to follow Rocky Mountain Power's Instagram to see charging stops, scenic views, and EV insights in real-time.