Rocky Mountain Power offers Utah farmers incentives to cut energy costs and improve equipment efficiency

Rocky Mountain Power is offering financial incentives to help agricultural customers lower their energy costs and improve the efficiency of their farm operations.

The program provides incentives for water distribution and irrigation pump variable frequency drives, which help irrigation systems run more efficiently. Incentives are also available for qualifying farm and dairy equipment upgrades.

Customers can take part by following these steps:



Obtain an incentive application from Rocky Mountain Power or a Wattsmart Business Contractor. Purchase and install qualifying equipment at an eligible location. Submit the application and IRS Form W-9. Receive incentive payments within 45 days after the completed application is received and processed.

The program is designed to deliver several benefits to agricultural customers:



Lower operating costs.

Improved equipment efficiency and performance.

Financial incentives that help offset the cost of energy-saving upgrades.

Customers can click here to learn more.