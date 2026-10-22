Salt Lake City Mission offers holiday food boxes and Thanksgiving meal for families and homeless in need

As the holidays approach, the Salt Lake City Mission is asking the community for help meeting the needs of families and people experiencing homelessness this season.
The mission is offering a special holiday food box giveaway that includes all the items a family needs to prepare a Thanksgiving meal at home. The effort is focused on helping low-income families.
On Thanksgiving Day, the mission also hosts a special sit-down meal for the homeless, those living in shelters and anyone who has nowhere else to go. The mission runs a shuttle service that day.
Pastor Sawn Clay, Executive Director of the Mission, joined us with a list of items they're collecting.
- Frozen turkeys & whole chickens
- Mashed potatoes
- Canned yams
- Canned veggies
- Gravy packets
- Stuffing (in box)
- Holiday pies
- Non-perishable food items for food boxes
They also need:
- Hygiene items
- New socks and underwear
- New or used good, clean clothing and outdoor gear
You can drop off donations at the Salt Lake City Mission, 1151 South Redwood Road, Salt Lake City.
For more information visit saltlakecitymission.org and follow them on Facebook.