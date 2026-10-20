Saluting Our Heroes at the NAC's Ranch in Park City

The National Ability Center is hosting its signature Saluting Our Heroes fundraising event on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026, at the National Ability Center Ranch HUB Building in Park City, bringing the community together to honor active-duty service members, veterans and their families.

Proceeds from the event directly fund the National Ability Center's military programs, providing veterans and their families with life-changing opportunities for adaptive recreation, rehabilitation and community connection.

The evening features a welcoming cocktail reception, a banquet dinner, and powerful stories from distinguished keynote speakers and veteran participants. Each year, the event highlights voices that embody resilience, leadership and the spirit of service.

New this year, guests can join early from 5:00 to 6:30 p.m. for a special Saluting Our Heroes Cocktail Hour. Attendees can enjoy live music and a cash bar while connecting with the community and learning more about the National Ability Center's work with veterans.

Guests will have the opportunity to explore adaptive equipment and discover stories from NAC veteran participants displayed throughout the space, highlighting their experiences and the impact of NAC programs.

At 6:30 p.m., the dinner and show begin, featuring the keynote speaker and a participant story celebrating the impact of NAC's military programs.

Click here for event details.