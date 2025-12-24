Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Santa visits Jenny and her twins on The PLACE

Santa made a detour on delivering toys to good little girls and boys and stopped in to say hi to viewers of The PLACE.
It's the busiest day of the year for Santa Claus, but he was able to take a detour from delivering toys to visit The PLACE and Jenny Hardman's twins.

After all it's Vivian and Vincent's very first Christmas!

Santa also helped Fox 13's Candy Cane Corner collection drive for The Road Home and Volunteers of America, along with FinWise Bank and Les Schwab Tire Centers.

He says his goal is to always be less selfish and more elfish!

If you'd like to still give, it's not too late — you can drop off donations at any Les Schwab Tire Center or click here.

