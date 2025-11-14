See "Suffs" at Eccles Theater and take part in a Voices of Women Festival

Don't miss your chance to see Tony Award-winning musical Suffs at Eccles Theater through Sunday, November 16, 2025.

The show, direct from Broadway, dives into the personal stories behind the suffragist movement.

We talked with actor Marya Grandy who plays Carrie Chapman Catt, President of the National American Woman Suffrage Association (NAWSA).

Get your tickets at broadway-at-the-eccles.com.

Everyone is invited to take part in the Voices of Women Festival on November 14 & 15, 2025 at Eccles Theater's McCarthey Plaza.

There will be historical exhibits honoring Utah suffragists, live performances and music, women-owned businesses, speakers and storytellers as well as family-friendly activities.

Admission is free, and goes from 5pm-8pm on Friday at 9am-8pm on Saturday.

For more information please visit saltlakecity.broadway.com/suffs-festival.