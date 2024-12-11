Shopping, Sweets, Santa and Seasonal Fun await you at City Creek Center during the holidays

There's no place like City Creek Center, especially during the holidays, where you can get pictures with Santa, enjoy the beautiful decorations and treat yourself or loved ones to presents of all kinds.

City Creek Center is a world-class shopping experience with more than 100 stores and restaurants.

The entire mall is walkable, with a pedestrian skybridge and a retractable roof, plus a creek winding through the property where children can feed the fish.

Jenny Hardman and Allison Croghan take us to City Creek Center for a sampling of what to expect this year.

Böhme is all about the latest fashion and they will help you find your own personal style. They've just launched their newest premium line called "FÉR BÖHME", a winter capsule collection made up of eight pieces.

West Elm can help you get ready for the holidays. From holiday decor to table top settings and gift-giving ideas, all authentic, affordable, and approachable products. They also have all kinds of items for gifts including a new flocked candle and lots of throws to make your space cozy.

Eclair French Pastry is one of the newest eateries at City Creek center. They specialize in handmade eclairs made from an 18th century French recipe. They partner with Cafe Ibis, a local favorite to provide coffee and gourmet hot chocolate. Other holiday desserts include fruit tarts, baked apples tarts, pumpkin tarts, apple galettes and Buche De Noel for Christmas.

Apparel Depot is a name-brand discount store offering premium brands like Nike, The North Face, Adidas and Mitchell & Ness at unmatched prices. They offer clothing and shoes for men, women and kids. You can find everything from trending streetwear to cozy winter outwear, all at up to 50 percent off retail.

The Giving Machines offer guests at City Creek Center the chance to give back this holiday season. They look just like a regular vending machine, but instead of drinks or snacks, they are filled with meaningful donations like clean water, goats, meals, toys and other essentials. There are also local choirs performing throughout the holidays at The Giving Machines.

State & Liberty specializes in athletic fit performance fabric menswear. Simply meaning their upper body products offer more room in the chest and shoulders but taper through the waist. The pants have more room in the seat, hip and thigh and taper to the ankle. They have a lot of great new holiday items and new knit sweaters and hoodies!

BO Beauty Studio is your ultimate destination for all things beauty, offering a comprehensive range of services from waxing and facials to manicures, pedicures and eyelash extensions. This season is all about the "10 Minute Facial" using the Reverse Double Cleansing technique, which is a mini facial with an extra boost of moisture to get you through the cold winter season. You can also find the latest holiday nail trends, chrome nails.

Kendra Scott has gift options for all price ranges. You can buy everything from candles to gift sets with fragrance and body milk to jewelry including with gemstones. You can even go to their Color Bar, and select your own stone. Keep them in mind for holiday parties too - in addition to making the jewelry, they offer treats and a good discount. They also have jewelry for men.

You can find all of the stores and restaurants and information about holiday events at shopcitycreekcenter.com.