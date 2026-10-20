SLC Foodie Chase shares his favorite restaurants and must-try dishes in Salt Lake City and South Jordan

Local food enthusiast Chase, known to his followers as SLC Foodie, stopped by to share some of his favorite restaurants and standout dishes across the Salt Lake City area.

First on his list is Tepanyaki Kitchen in Salt Lake City. The restaurant serves up hibachi, sushi, udon and crepe cake.

His second pick is Parcerito Parrilla Colombiana in South Jordan, where he highlighted several hearty menu items:



Burger Super Parcerito — Soft bun sealed in butter, slices of ripe plantain, shredded chicken breast bathed in house sauce, bacon, double cream cheese and fresh vegetables accompanied by French fries.

Mar, Tierra, Aire — Grilled prawn, grilled 13 oz New York steak and chicken breast.

Picada Parcerito — Grilled beef, chicken breast, three chicken wings, chicharrón, corn, yellow potatoes, arepa, fried yuca, sweet plantain, and Colombian blood sausage.

Bandeja Paisa — Ground beef, chicharrón, rice, beans, fried egg, Paisa-style arepa, avocado, chorizo, and sweet plantain.

Follow Chase's foodie findings on Instagram, TikTok, and on Facebook.