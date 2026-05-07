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SLC is hosting the final race of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship
(The Place Advertiser) - SLC is hosting the final race of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship
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SLC is hosting the final race of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship at Rice-Eccles Stadium where world champions will be crowned.

The Salt Lake finale will feature a highly anticipated East/West Showdown, bringing together the best riders from both 250SX divisions for a rare, head-to-head competition.

Fans can attend FanFest earlier in the day for behind-the-scenes access, including rider meet-and-greets, autographs, and an up-close look at the bikes and teams.

Supercross draws nearly one million live fans annually and millions more watching worldwide, making this Salt Lake City event a major moment on the international sports stage.

You can learn more and see the full schedule of events at supercrosslive.com.

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