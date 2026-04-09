Sleep & the Gut — Why Your Microbiome Needs Rest Too

Did you know there's a connection between your sleep, your stress and your gut? We're breaking it down with simple nutrition and lifestyle strategies.

Emilie Davis with Whole Essentials Nutrition says the gut and brain are constantly communicating and stress puts the body in "fight or flight," slowing digestion.

Poor sleep disrupts gut bacteria balance, hunger hormones and blood sugar regulation.

Emilie says, "You can't out-eat stress or out-supplement poor sleep."

If you're experiencing bloating that comes and goes, constipation or irregular digestion, sugar or carb cravings and low energy, bran fog, you could have gut issues going on.

Emilie suggests eating regularly and including protein and fiber at meals. Add

magnesium-rich foods like leafy greens and pumpkin seeds.

Try to get sunshine in the morning, that supports circadian rhythm and reduce caffeine later in the day

Emilie says it may also help to create a simple nighttime routine (even 10 minutes can help.)

Emilie can also help you — visit wholeessentialsnutrition.com to learn more and take a quiz so you can learn how your gut is affecting your overall health.

