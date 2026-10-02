Smith's Ballpark is being transformed from a baseball stadium into a climbing venue for three days

The World Climbing Series is coming to Smith's Ballpark, bringing top U.S. National Team athletes and international competitors together for three days of elite boulder competition.

Smith's Ballpark is being transformed from a baseball stadium into a climbing venue and is really a unique setting for a climbing competition. It will give fans a chance to experience the sport in a completely different environment.

You don't have to be a climber to enjoy the event!

The World Climbing Series is a high-energy competition with partner activations, local food options and vendors, and a chance to see elite athletes up close.

It's happening October 16-18, 2026 and you can get more information at Usaclimbing.org or on all social media channels @usaclimbing.

