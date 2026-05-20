Smith's is your one-stop-shop for Memorial Weekend

Flowers to Food: Smith's Food & Drug Stores have everything you need for this Memorial Day Weekend under one roof!

Ashley Hawk was at the Smith's in Lehi with Tina Murray and Jules Yarbrough for a look at what the Garden Center has ready for gardens this year.

Now is the perfect time to plant flowers, shrubs and trees and Smith's has a great selection. Plus, they are the place to find drought-resistant plants as well.

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson says Memorial Weekend is the start to summer grilling season and she shared a recipe for Loaded Street Corn Bratwursts.

Ingredients

For the Brats

• 6 bratwursts

• 6 brioche or split-top hot dog buns

• 1 tbsp neutral oil

For the Street Corn Topping

• 3 ears corn, grilled and kernels removed (or 3 cups fire-roasted frozen corn)

• 1/4 cup mayonnaise

• 1/4 cup Mexican crema or sour cream

• 1/2 cup cotija cheese, plus extra for garnish

• 1 jalapeño, finely diced

• 2 tbsp chopped cilantro

• Zest and juice of 1 lime

• 1 tsp Tajín or chili powder

• 1/2 tsp smoked paprika

• Salt and pepper to taste

For Garnish

• Extra crema for drizzling

• Extra cotija cheese

• Tajín

• Lime wedges

• Optional crushed tortilla strips

Directions

• Preheat grill to medium heat.

• Grill bratwursts whole for 8–10 minutes, rotating occasionally, until about 75% cooked and lightly charred.

• Meanwhile, grill corn until lightly charred. Remove kernels and place in a bowl.

• Mix corn with mayonnaise, crema, cotija, jalapeño, cilantro, lime zest and juice, Tajín, smoked paprika, salt, and pepper.

• Butterfly each brat lengthwise, leaving one side attached to create a hinge.

• Place brats cut-side-down over hotter grill grates and cook 2–3 more minutes until caramelized and slightly crispy.

• Lightly toast buns on the grill.

• Place each brat into a bun and top generously with the street corn mixture.

• Finish with extra cotija, crema drizzle, Tajín, cilantro, and fresh lime.

You can find more information at smithsfoodanddrug.com.