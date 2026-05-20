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Smith's is your one-stop-shop for Memorial Weekend

From flowers to food, Smith's Food & Drug has everything you need for Memorial Weekend
(The Place Advertiser) - Memorial Weekend is a great time to get your garden planted!
The Garden Center at Smith's
Loaded Street Corn Bratwursts
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Flowers to Food: Smith's Food & Drug Stores have everything you need for this Memorial Day Weekend under one roof!

Ashley Hawk was at the Smith's in Lehi with Tina Murray and Jules Yarbrough for a look at what the Garden Center has ready for gardens this year.

Now is the perfect time to plant flowers, shrubs and trees and Smith's has a great selection. Plus, they are the place to find drought-resistant plants as well.

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson says Memorial Weekend is the start to summer grilling season and she shared a recipe for Loaded Street Corn Bratwursts.

Ingredients

For the Brats
• 6 bratwursts
• 6 brioche or split-top hot dog buns
• 1 tbsp neutral oil

For the Street Corn Topping
• 3 ears corn, grilled and kernels removed (or 3 cups fire-roasted frozen corn)
• 1/4 cup mayonnaise
• 1/4 cup Mexican crema or sour cream
• 1/2 cup cotija cheese, plus extra for garnish
• 1 jalapeño, finely diced
• 2 tbsp chopped cilantro
• Zest and juice of 1 lime
• 1 tsp Tajín or chili powder
• 1/2 tsp smoked paprika
• Salt and pepper to taste

For Garnish
• Extra crema for drizzling
• Extra cotija cheese
• Tajín
• Lime wedges
• Optional crushed tortilla strips

Directions

• Preheat grill to medium heat.

• Grill bratwursts whole for 8–10 minutes, rotating occasionally, until about 75% cooked and lightly charred.

• Meanwhile, grill corn until lightly charred. Remove kernels and place in a bowl.

• Mix corn with mayonnaise, crema, cotija, jalapeño, cilantro, lime zest and juice, Tajín, smoked paprika, salt, and pepper.

• Butterfly each brat lengthwise, leaving one side attached to create a hinge.

• Place brats cut-side-down over hotter grill grates and cook 2–3 more minutes until caramelized and slightly crispy.

• Lightly toast buns on the grill.

• Place each brat into a bun and top generously with the street corn mixture.

• Finish with extra cotija, crema drizzle, Tajín, cilantro, and fresh lime.

You can find more information at smithsfoodanddrug.com.

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