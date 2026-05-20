Smith's is your one-stop-shop for Memorial Weekend

Flowers to Food: Smith's Food & Drug Stores have everything you need for this Memorial Day Weekend under one roof!
Ashley Hawk was at the Smith's in Lehi with Tina Murray and Jules Yarbrough for a look at what the Garden Center has ready for gardens this year.
Now is the perfect time to plant flowers, shrubs and trees and Smith's has a great selection. Plus, they are the place to find drought-resistant plants as well.
Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson says Memorial Weekend is the start to summer grilling season and she shared a recipe for Loaded Street Corn Bratwursts.
Ingredients
For the Brats
• 6 bratwursts
• 6 brioche or split-top hot dog buns
• 1 tbsp neutral oil
For the Street Corn Topping
• 3 ears corn, grilled and kernels removed (or 3 cups fire-roasted frozen corn)
• 1/4 cup mayonnaise
• 1/4 cup Mexican crema or sour cream
• 1/2 cup cotija cheese, plus extra for garnish
• 1 jalapeño, finely diced
• 2 tbsp chopped cilantro
• Zest and juice of 1 lime
• 1 tsp Tajín or chili powder
• 1/2 tsp smoked paprika
• Salt and pepper to taste
For Garnish
• Extra crema for drizzling
• Extra cotija cheese
• Tajín
• Lime wedges
• Optional crushed tortilla strips
Directions
• Preheat grill to medium heat.
• Grill bratwursts whole for 8–10 minutes, rotating occasionally, until about 75% cooked and lightly charred.
• Meanwhile, grill corn until lightly charred. Remove kernels and place in a bowl.
• Mix corn with mayonnaise, crema, cotija, jalapeño, cilantro, lime zest and juice, Tajín, smoked paprika, salt, and pepper.
• Butterfly each brat lengthwise, leaving one side attached to create a hinge.
• Place brats cut-side-down over hotter grill grates and cook 2–3 more minutes until caramelized and slightly crispy.
• Lightly toast buns on the grill.
• Place each brat into a bun and top generously with the street corn mixture.
• Finish with extra cotija, crema drizzle, Tajín, cilantro, and fresh lime.
You can find more information at smithsfoodanddrug.com.