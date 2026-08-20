Smith's Simple Truth products for your pantry and after-school snacks by Chef Jeff

Jenny Hardman was at Smith's in West Jordan to learn more about Kroger's Simple Truth products and get after-school snack recipes from Chef Jeff.

Tina Murray says Simple Truth makes it easy to find items with easy-to-read ingredient lists with everything from items for your pantry to fresh produce.

Tina told some of her favorite Simple Truth products are the Sparkling Water in the Melon Cucumber flavor, Cracked Pepper Pistachios and other nuts, Pasta Sauce, No-stir Peanut Butter & Almond Butter and Coconut Aminos.

Chef Jeff Jackson also whipped up back-to-school lunch box and after school snack ideas.

Chef Jeff's Homework Pizza Toast

A quick after-school snack that's crispy, cheesy, and ready in minutes.

Ingredients

4 slices Texas toast or thick-cut sandwich bread

2 tablespoons melted butter

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon Italian seasoning

1 cup pizza sauce

2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese

20–24 pepperoni slices

Optional: grated Parmesan and chopped fresh basil

Directions

1. Preheat the air fryer to 375°F.

2. Mix the melted butter with the garlic powder and Italian seasoning. Brush both sides of the bread lightly with the garlic butter.

3. Spread each slice with pizza sauce.

4. Top with mozzarella and pepperoni.

5. Air fry for 4–6 minutes, or until the cheese is melted and bubbly and the edges of the toast are crisp.

6. Finish with Parmesan and basil, if desired. Serve immediately.

Chef Jeff Tips

Customize with cooked sausage, olives, mushrooms, peppers, or extra veggies. No air fryer? Bake in a toaster oven at 400°F for 6–8 minutes until hot and crisp.

Chef Jeff's Bento Box Builder

Build a balanced school lunch by choosing one or more items from each section. Mix and match favorites to keep lunches fun all week.

1. Pick a Main

Turkey & cheese pinwheels

Ham & Swiss pinwheels

Mini sandwiches

Pepperoni & mozzarella skewers

Hard-boiled eggs

2. Add Fresh Fruit

Grapes

Strawberries

Apple slices

Blueberries

Mandarin oranges

3. Add Veggies

Baby carrots

Cucumber slices

Bell pepper strips

Snap peas

Cherry tomatoes

4. Add Crunch

Pretzels

Whole grain crackers

Popcorn

Veggie straws

5. Include a Dip or Treat

Ranch

Hummus

Peanut butter

Yogurt

Trail mix

Mini cookie

Quick Turkey & Cheese Pinwheels

Ingredients

1 large flour tortilla

2 tablespoons whipped cream cheese (or cream cheese mixed with a little ranch seasoning)

4 slices deli turkey

2 slices cheddar cheese

A handful of shredded lettuce (optional)

Directions

1. Spread the cream cheese evenly over the tortilla.

2. Layer on the turkey, cheese, and lettuce.

3. Roll the tortilla tightly.

4. Chill for 10–15 minutes if time allows for cleaner slices.

5. Slice into 1-inch pinwheels and pack in the bento box.

Chef Jeff Tip

Prep several bento boxes on Sunday using different combinations. Changing just the fruit, veggie, or crunch keeps lunches interesting with very little extra work.

You can find more information at smithsfoodanddrug.com.