Smith's Simple Truth products for your pantry and after-school snacks by Chef Jeff

Jenny Hardman was at Smith's in West Jordan to learn more about Kroger's Simple Truth products and get after-school snack recipes from Chef Jeff.
Tina Murray says Simple Truth makes it easy to find items with easy-to-read ingredient lists with everything from items for your pantry to fresh produce.
Tina told some of her favorite Simple Truth products are the Sparkling Water in the Melon Cucumber flavor, Cracked Pepper Pistachios and other nuts, Pasta Sauce, No-stir Peanut Butter & Almond Butter and Coconut Aminos.
Chef Jeff Jackson also whipped up back-to-school lunch box and after school snack ideas.
Chef Jeff's Homework Pizza Toast
A quick after-school snack that's crispy, cheesy, and ready in minutes.
Ingredients
4 slices Texas toast or thick-cut sandwich bread
2 tablespoons melted butter
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon Italian seasoning
1 cup pizza sauce
2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese
20–24 pepperoni slices
Optional: grated Parmesan and chopped fresh basil
Directions
1. Preheat the air fryer to 375°F.
2. Mix the melted butter with the garlic powder and Italian seasoning. Brush both sides of the bread lightly with the garlic butter.
3. Spread each slice with pizza sauce.
4. Top with mozzarella and pepperoni.
5. Air fry for 4–6 minutes, or until the cheese is melted and bubbly and the edges of the toast are crisp.
6. Finish with Parmesan and basil, if desired. Serve immediately.
Chef Jeff Tips
Customize with cooked sausage, olives, mushrooms, peppers, or extra veggies. No air fryer? Bake in a toaster oven at 400°F for 6–8 minutes until hot and crisp.
Chef Jeff's Bento Box Builder
Build a balanced school lunch by choosing one or more items from each section. Mix and match favorites to keep lunches fun all week.
1. Pick a Main
Turkey & cheese pinwheels
Ham & Swiss pinwheels
Mini sandwiches
Pepperoni & mozzarella skewers
Hard-boiled eggs
2. Add Fresh Fruit
Grapes
Strawberries
Apple slices
Blueberries
Mandarin oranges
3. Add Veggies
Baby carrots
Cucumber slices
Bell pepper strips
Snap peas
Cherry tomatoes
4. Add Crunch
Pretzels
Whole grain crackers
Popcorn
Veggie straws
5. Include a Dip or Treat
Ranch
Hummus
Peanut butter
Yogurt
Trail mix
Mini cookie
Quick Turkey & Cheese Pinwheels
Ingredients
1 large flour tortilla
2 tablespoons whipped cream cheese (or cream cheese mixed with a little ranch seasoning)
4 slices deli turkey
2 slices cheddar cheese
A handful of shredded lettuce (optional)
Directions
1. Spread the cream cheese evenly over the tortilla.
2. Layer on the turkey, cheese, and lettuce.
3. Roll the tortilla tightly.
4. Chill for 10–15 minutes if time allows for cleaner slices.
5. Slice into 1-inch pinwheels and pack in the bento box.
Chef Jeff Tip
Prep several bento boxes on Sunday using different combinations. Changing just the fruit, veggie, or crunch keeps lunches interesting with very little extra work.
You can find more information at smithsfoodanddrug.com.