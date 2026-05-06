Spoil mom this Mother's Day with these recipes by The Vineyard Mom Living.

Savory Breakfast Bundt Cake



5 cups french bread cubed

2 cups frozen hash brown potatoes

1 cup cooked bacon, chopped

1 cup fresh spinach chopped

4 green onions, sliced

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon pepper

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

12 large eggs

1 cup milk

1 cup heavy cream

2 cups sharp cheddar cheese, shredded

Preheat the oven to 400F. Spray a 10 cup bundt pan with nonstick spray.

In the bundt pan, layer the cubed bread.

Top with a layer of potatoes.

Next add the chopped bacon, spinach, and green onions.

Add 1 cup of the cheese.

In a large bowl, combine the eggs, milk, cream, salt, pepper and garlic powder. Whisk to combine.

Pour the egg mixture of the layers and top with remaining cheese. Bake uncovered for 40-50 minutes or until a knife inserted comes out clean.

Remove from the oven and let sit for 5 minutes.

Cover with a flat plate and invert.

Take the cake pan off and slice and serve.

Avocado Sauce



½ ripe avocado, peeled, pitted and chopped

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

⅓ cup hot water

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

¼ teaspoon salt

⅛ teaspoon black pepper

In a blender, combine the avocado and lemon juice with 1/3 cup of hot water. Puree until smooth and light in texture, about 2 minutes, scraping down the side of the bowl occasionally. With the machine on, drizzle in the olive oil and puree until combined. Season with salt and pepper. Serve.

Blackberry tart

1 refrigerated store bought pie crust

2 (6 ounce) containers of blackberries

¾ cup confectioners sugar, divided

3 tablespoons lime juice, divided

2 (8 ounce) containers of mascarpone cheese, room temperature

2 tablespoons chopped fresh mint leaves for garnish

Preheat the oven to 425°F. Fit pie crust in the bottom and up sides of an 8- by 11-inch tart pan with removable bottom; trim excess. Place on a rimmed baking sheet and prick bottom of the pie crust with a fork. Line with parchment, leaving a 2-inch overhang. Place dried beans over the parchment paper. Bake until beginning to brown around edges, 12 to 15 minutes. Lift parchment to remove beans. Bake until bottom is light golden brown, 4 to 5 minutes; cool.

Puree 1 container berries, 2 tablespoons confectioners sugar, and 1/2 tablespoon lime juice. Strain through a fine mesh sieve; discard seeds.

Whisk together mascarpone cheese and 1/2 cup sugar with an electric mixer on medium speed until stiff peaks form. Fold in blackberry puree.

Toss together mint, remaining container of blackberries, 2 tablespoons sugar, and 1/2 tablespoon lime juice in a bowl; let sit for 5 minutes. Spread mascarpone mixture in the crust. Top with berries and juices. Sprinkle it with mint. Serve immediately

Leslie recommends pairing these with a sparkling wine, Prosecco or champagne or if you're not into bubbles, try a nice Sauvignon Blanc.

Recipes courtesy of: Leslie Dabney, The Vineyard Mom @thevineyardmomliving on IG

