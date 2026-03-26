Spring and Summer Events at University Place Orem

There are a lot of fun, family-friendly activities planned throughout the Spring and Summer at University Place Orem.

University Place is a great place to get shopping done at the same time as enjoying the activities.

The Easter Extravaganza is on Saturday, April 4, 2026 from 12-pm to 4pm.

There will be FREE photos with the Easter bunny, a petting zoo, pony rides, reptile and magic shows and special characters to meet. The Sunset Farmer's Easter Market will also be going on, all at The Orchard.

The Orchard is named after the fruit orchard that once grew there and is a community gathering space completed with a fountain choreographed to music and where free, family-friendly events are hosted year-round.

In fact there are more than 80 events throughout the Summer that kids and adults alike love to attend.

Those include:



Movie Nights in The Orchard

Utah Valley STEM Fest

Pioneer Day Celebration

Back to School Luau

Utah Valley Symphony Concert

Freedom's Melody/American Folk Ensemble

You can learn more at universityplaceorem.com/events.