Spring brings the 2026 Baby Animal Days back to the American West Heritage Center

Baby Animal Days at American West Heritage Center in Cache Valley is a family-friendly celebration of life on the farm.

It will be held April 1-4 and then again April 9-11, 2026.

The first weekend includes farm animals as well as baby bears. Visitors can also learn about the life of the Mountain Men. There will also be wagon rides, living history demos and food vendors.

The second weekend will also feature exotic furry friends from the Utah Petting Zoo Gone Wile in addition to the cuddly farm animals. You can also go on wagon rides, hear historic demonstrations and buy from local vendors.

Tickets are on sale now at awhc.org.