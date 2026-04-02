Spring is the perfect time to do a full home maintenance routine

Spring is the best time for cleaning your home from top to bottom. It's also the perfect time to do a full home maintenance routine.

Wade Young from Groundworks joined us with seven things homeowners can do for home maintenance.



Inspect Your Home's Foundation Check the Landscaping / Yard Gutter and Downspout Cleaning and Repair Check All Outdoor Plumbing & HVAC System Repair Screen Doors and Windows Inspect for Pest Damage Check the concrete around the home

Wade explained that winter weather can damage homes. Water pooling around the foundation can be extremely detrimental to the structure integrity of the home.

When moisture in the soil freezes, it expands and creates pressure on the walls of the home.

An influx of moisture all at once, like during a snow storm, can saturate the soil and allow water to enter the basement or crawlspace.

Wade says water can also wash away the soil underneath a concrete slab, causing it to sink or crack.

You will see that damage present itself as the weather starts to warm up through roof damage, foundation cracks and drainage or water problems.

In addition you may notice damage to siding, decks, driveways, sidewalks or other structures and even landscaping problems, pooling water and soil erosion.

It doesn't end with Spring beginning. Spring rain can also cause some of those warning signs.

Groundworks offers a free inspection for homeowners.

If repairs are needed, Groundworks helps homeowners with foundation repair, basement waterproofing, crawl space and concrete needs.

You can book your free inspection today at Groundworks.com.

