Spring Roof Check: 5 Things Every Utah Homeowner Should Look For This Spring

The snow has melted, thaw cycles are over, and any weak spots on your roof are now visible.

The PLACE roofing experts, Bighorn Roofing, say catching a problem in April is almost always a few hundred dollars, but letting it go until summer can turn into a full replacement.

Bryce Rose, President and Owner of Bighorn Roofing and Jonathan Howe, Vice President of Sales, a simple 10-minute roof check from the ground can tell a lot about a roof.

They say check your gutters for granules. Those small sandpaper-like pieces at the bottom of your downspouts aren't dirt — they are the protective layer of your shingles.

Finding a pile every spring is the earliest warning sign your roof is wearing out.

Next, look up from the ground for damaged shingles. Cracked, curled, or bald shingles are all visible from a safe 20 feet back. You never need to climb up. If you can see damage from the ground, it is time for a closer look.

Most homeowners never look up at their eaves. Discolored wood, peeling paint, or dark stains running down from the roofline are signs water got in somewhere it shouldn't. Water marks inside, especially near exterior walls, also belong on this list.

Finally, a flashlight and five minutes in the attic can save you thousands. Look for dark stains on the underside of the roof deck, daylight coming through, or any musty smell. An attic check catches leaks months before they reach your ceiling.

A free inspection doesn't mean you need a new roof. Bighorn says most homeowners think calling a roofer means committing to a replacement. It doesn't. They do repairs too. Sometimes the honest answer is your roof is fine — and they'll tell you that.

Bighorn is the only GAF 3-Star President's Club contractor in Utah. Less than 1percent of contractors nationwide earn this distinction. It reflects craftsmanship, customer satisfaction, and the highest standard of roofing installation.

Bighorn also carryies GAF Master Elite certification, a BBB A+ rating, and 500+ Google reviews averaging 4.8 stars and they are family-owned and local, installing more than 4,000 roofs in Utah.

You can learn more at GoBighorn.com.