Step back in time at the Utah Renaissance Faire

The Utah Renaissance Faire is now in its 14th year and continues to grow in popularity each year.

This is the third year in the new, larger location, at the Mount Nebo Botanical Farm in Mona, Utah.

Special guests at the Faire include The Nights of Mayhem, with 16-time world champion, Charlie Andrews.

Charlie travels the worlds doing performances and competitions in jousting.

The Wicked Tinkers are also coming to to Faire to perform Celtic music.

There are more entertainers as well as jesters, jugglers, archers, horse vaulters, puppeteers, and other magical characters.

You can also shop for pottery, calligraphy, leatherwork and more.

Plus, want to see if you can eat an entire turkey leg? This is the place to go.

Many food vendors will be on hand.

School children get in for $5 admission on Friday, October 16 from 10am-3pm.

The Faire goes from Friday, October 16 to Sunday, October 18, 2026 at Mount Nebo Botanical farm in Mona.

Details and tickets are available at utahrenfaire.org with early bird discounts @utahrenfaire.