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Stock Your Lunch Starter Kit for Under $25

Smart Cart: Back-to-School Lunch Prep
Stock Your Lunch Starter Kit for Under $25.
Smart Cart: Back-to-School Lunch Prep
Smart Cart: Back-to-School
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Usually for our Smart Cart recipes, we feature recipes you can make for a family of five for under $25.

Today, it's all about stocking your lunch starter kit for under $25.

Ashley Hawk, Registered Dietitian and The PLACE Co-Host, has an estimated shopping list and examples of lunch combinations.

ItemEstimated Price
Whole wheat tortillas$2.29
Mini bagels$2.49
Baby carrots (1 lb)$1.49
Cucumber$0.99
Grapes (about 2 lbs, on sale)$3.99
Ranch dressing$2.49
Plain Greek yogurt (32 oz)$3.99
Peanut butter (16 oz)$2.49
8 oz block cheddar cheese$2.99

Estimated Total: $23.21
Examples of Lunch Combinations:

  • Peanut butter mini bagel + grapes + baby carrots
  • Cheese & cucumber tortilla pinwheels + grapes
  • DIY snack box with cheddar cubes, grapes, carrots, and ranch
  • Greek yogurt topped with grapes
  • Peanut butter tortilla roll-up + cucumber slices

Smart Cart Tips:

  • Shop by food groups instead of shopping for individual recipes.
  • Save money by buying an 8 oz block of cheese and cutting it into cubes or slices yourself.
  • Prep ingredients once at the beginning of the week (wash grapes, slice cucumbers, cube cheese, portion carrots) to make weekday lunch packing quick and easy.

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