Stock Your Lunch Starter Kit for Under $25.

Usually for our Smart Cart recipes, we feature recipes you can make for a family of five for under $25.

Today, it's all about stocking your lunch starter kit for under $25.

Ashley Hawk, Registered Dietitian and The PLACE Co-Host, has an estimated shopping list and examples of lunch combinations.

Item Estimated Price Whole wheat tortillas $2.29 Mini bagels $2.49 Baby carrots (1 lb) $1.49 Cucumber $0.99 Grapes (about 2 lbs, on sale) $3.99 Ranch dressing $2.49 Plain Greek yogurt (32 oz) $3.99 Peanut butter (16 oz) $2.49 8 oz block cheddar cheese $2.99

Estimated Total: $23.21

Examples of Lunch Combinations:



Peanut butter mini bagel + grapes + baby carrots

Cheese & cucumber tortilla pinwheels + grapes

DIY snack box with cheddar cubes, grapes, carrots, and ranch

Greek yogurt topped with grapes

Peanut butter tortilla roll-up + cucumber slices

Smart Cart Tips:

