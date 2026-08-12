Stock Your Lunch Starter Kit for Under $25.

Usually for our Smart Cart recipes, we feature recipes you can make for a family of five for under $25.
Today, it's all about stocking your lunch starter kit for under $25.
Ashley Hawk, Registered Dietitian and The PLACE Co-Host, has an estimated shopping list and examples of lunch combinations.
|Item
|Estimated Price
|Whole wheat tortillas
|$2.29
|Mini bagels
|$2.49
|Baby carrots (1 lb)
|$1.49
|Cucumber
|$0.99
|Grapes (about 2 lbs, on sale)
|$3.99
|Ranch dressing
|$2.49
|Plain Greek yogurt (32 oz)
|$3.99
|Peanut butter (16 oz)
|$2.49
|8 oz block cheddar cheese
|$2.99
Estimated Total: $23.21
Examples of Lunch Combinations:
- Peanut butter mini bagel + grapes + baby carrots
- Cheese & cucumber tortilla pinwheels + grapes
- DIY snack box with cheddar cubes, grapes, carrots, and ranch
- Greek yogurt topped with grapes
- Peanut butter tortilla roll-up + cucumber slices
Smart Cart Tips:
- Shop by food groups instead of shopping for individual recipes.
- Save money by buying an 8 oz block of cheese and cutting it into cubes or slices yourself.
- Prep ingredients once at the beginning of the week (wash grapes, slice cucumbers, cube cheese, portion carrots) to make weekday lunch packing quick and easy.