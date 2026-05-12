Students at Hillsdale Elementary get new books today as part of "If You Give A Child A Book..."

FOX 13, with the help of the Scripps Howard Fund, partners with Cyprus Credit Union every year to bring free books to students who need them the most in our area with the “If You Give a Child a Book Campaign”.

Jenny Hardman was at the book fair at Hillsdale Elementary in West Valley City where students got to select five books each!

These books are the building blocks for the student’s success and their family’s success.

The “If You Give a Child a Book Campaign” has provided millions of books to students in Title I schools across the country

You can learn more at fox13now.com/giveabook.