Summer is a prime season for romance and Instructional Matchmaker and Dating Strategy Coach Kristin Sokol says the people who find love are actually the ones who keep putting themselves out there — where connection has a chance to happen.

Kristen says you won't have a meet-cute if you're staring at your phone, avoiding eye contact and having everything delivered to your front door.

She suggests to get out of your "same old" routine and become visible!

Research consistently shows we're more likely to develop attraction with people we see repeatedly.

Kristin says instead of relying on dating apps, build your life around places where you'll naturally cross paths with the same people.

Think pickleball leagues, climbing gyms, volunteer organizations, golf tournaments, community classes, summer festivals and more.

While you're out, smile at people and start conversations. Give genuine compliments and introduce yourself.

The goal isn't to get a date today — the goal is to become someone who naturally creates opportunities.

To get Kristin's guidance, visit her website or follow her on Instagram @KristinSokol.

Tiana Chambers is an event organizer who is doing something fascinating for singles this summer.

She's created The Four Week Fix, a dating experiment in which participants apply to be thoughtfully matched into a four-week committed dating relationship.

For four weeks, they agree to intentionally date one another while receiving coaching and support through the process.

It's less about finding "the one" overnight and more about practicing what healthy dating actually looks like.

This is the second round of The Four Week Fix, and the first one yielded two engagements!

The round is open to singles ages 25 to 45 and is for people who are willing to step outside their comfort zone and want to learn about themselves as a partner.

You can learn more on Instagram @FourWeekFix.