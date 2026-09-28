Take a stroll through beautiful gardens at a Scarecrow Walk

Kick off fall with a fun, family-friendly stroll through the USU Botanical Center!

Ashley Hawk was there to show us some of the scarecrows hidden along the scenic paths of the 100 acres of gardens.

This event is FREE to the public, and is open for nine days through October 4, 2026.

Jerry Goodspeed, Manager of the Botanical Center, says Scarecrow Walk is a way to let people learn about the Botanical Center which showcases gardens, houses the Davis Agricultural Heritage Center an Extension programs including gardening, food, health and wellness, equine experiences, Utah 4H and Youth, Ag and Natural Resources.

You can learn more at extension.usu.edu/botanicalcenter.

