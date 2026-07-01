Take these steps to plan your summer road trip in an EV and plan on saving money too!

EV road trips are easier than ever thanks to Rocky Mountain Power's expanding fast-charging network across Utah.

Bianca Velasquez, Rocky Mountain Power Spokesperson, joined us with EV road trip savings.

You can plan ahead and plug into savings. Use the Electrify America app at Rocky Mountain Power stations to unlock significant charging discounts. You can save up to 40 percent on charging!

Customers can also access discounted rates by selecting the Rocky Mountain Power plan directly within the Electrify America app.

What time you charge matters. Charging during off-peak hours help lower costs for you and reduces demand on the grid.

Enrolling in Wattsmart Drive can help you save even more by earning ongoing bill credits.

Hyper-fast charges (up to 350kW) can recharge many EVs in under an hour.

Rocky Mountain Power has new and planned stations across the Wasatch Front making it easier to charge wherever you travel.

One of them is the new Living Planet Aquarium site!

More stations, smarter charging and real savings mean EV road trips are practical, affordable and stress-free.

Go to Wattsmart.com and Rockymountainpower.net for more information.