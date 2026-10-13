Thai food and kolaches are on the menu in this week's Tasty Tuesday

This week's Tasty Tuesday is all about international flavors as Salt Lake Foodie takes us to Thai101 and The Kolache Place.

First stop: Thai101 in Salt Lake City:



Yaowaraj Crab Fried Rice - Real premium dungeon crab meat stirs with butter, egg, carrots, onion, green onion, tomatoes, and lime

Chiang Mai Khao Soi - Traditional Northern Thai curry noodle soup, lime, dried chili and pickle cabbage topped with crispy noodle, lime and fresh shallots and fried shallots.

Yum Frank Steak - Sliced charbroiled Frank Steak mixed with toasted rice, red onion, tomato, chili, mints, lime dressing, chili sauce

Next up, The Kolache Place which has locations across Utah.



Sausage Egg and Cheese -House sausage, hand cracked eggs, and cheddar cheese. All stuffed inside of our tender, buttery, yeasty and homemade kolache bread.

Peaches and Cream - Homemade peach jam and house cream cheese filling. All atop of our tender, buttery, yeasty and homemade kolache bread.

Pumpkin Spice

Follow Chase's foodie findings on Instagram, TikTok, and on Facebook.

