Thanksgiving Point Tulip Festival Gets a Fresh Burst of Color

Even if you’ve already visited the Tulip Festival at Thanksgiving Point this spring, organizers say now is the perfect time to come back.

Ashton Gardens has been refreshed with more than 20,000 additional tulips and new seasonal flower displays, including blooming poppy fields and vibrant spring garden beds throughout the 50-acre space.

The Tulip Festival at Thanksgiving Point has become one of Utah’s most popular spring traditions, featuring more than 1 million flowers in bloom across Ashton Gardens. Visitors can experience colorful tulip displays, winding pathways, live entertainment, food vendors and photo-worthy floral installations throughout the festival.

Festival organizers say the gardens continue to evolve throughout the season, with different varieties of tulips and spring flowers reaching peak bloom at different times. The newest additions create an entirely different experience from earlier weeks of the festival, giving returning guests fresh displays and new colors to explore.

In addition to tulips, guests can see hyacinths, daffodils, poppies and other spring blooms spread across the gardens, which are redesigned and replanted each year.

The Tulip Festival runs through May 16 at Ashton Gardens in Lehi.

For tickets and festival information, visit Thanksgiving Point Tulip Festival.